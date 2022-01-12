Serge Gnabry aiming to get €15 million per season in new deal with Bayern Munich

With Bayern Munich teammate Kingsley Coman reportedly on the verge of a mega-deal with the club, Serge Gnabry also wants a piece of the pie.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Gnabry is angling for a salary of €15 million, which would put him with the rest of the big earners on the squad.

Specifically, should both Coman and Gnabry follow through on their respective contract extensions — and both earn more than €15 million per season as expected — they would be the eighth and ninth players on the squad to be paid that much after Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, and Lucas Hernández.

Before Gnabry and his agent can crack any champagne, though, Bayern Munch has not improved its most recent offer, which is the primary reason talks between the two sides have stalled.

Will Bayern Munich be able to reach an accord with Gnabry? It seems likely...and expensive, but hey, a player is worth what the market will pay him.