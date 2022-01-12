Things are not looking good for Bayern Munich with Niklas Süle

Things are not looking great for those Bayern Munich fans hoping that the club will be able to add Niklas Süle to the list of player who have had their contract extended over the course of this season.

According to a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, club executives might be preparing to lose the Germany international on a free transfer this summer. It seems that Süle’s desire to take his time through this process is wearing down the patience of the club’s bosses.

Update #Süle: Bosses expect that he will deal with offers from the Premier League. There is no real progress in the negotiations. FCB would extend with him but still not at all costs. Still different salary requirements. NS is open for a move. @SkySportNews @Sky_Marc @Sky_Torben — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 11, 2022

Should Süle leave on a free transfer, it will represent a lost opportunity to generate revenue for the club, a huge loss of talent, and will cause a decent-sized hole in the backline in terms of depth. As a contingency plan, Bayern Munich is said to be looking at Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter, Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rüdiger, and SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

While there is still time for a deal to get done...time is ticking.