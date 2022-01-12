A move for FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele had little support at Bayern Munich

The rampant rumors linking Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele always seemed a little far-fetched considering the Frenchman’s lofty expectations for a salary, questionable attitude, and dubious injury history.

Still, the stories kept flowing and some fans got worked up thinking about Dembele bringing his talents to Bavaria. All of that talk, however, might have been for naught.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Dembele was never really a serious consideration at Bayern Munich because “he’s too inconsistent and there are big question marks over his character and attitude.” Per the report, extending the contract of Kingsley Coman was always the club’s first priority rather than exploring a deal for Dembele.

Coman’s contract could be formally extended with days, which would tie him to Bayern Munich for the foreseeable future. The wing position, overall, is in terrific shape, especially if the club can lockdown Serge Gnabry for a few more years as well.