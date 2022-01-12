Report: Bayern Munich has made contact with Mino Raiola for Erling Haaland

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has made contact with super-agent Mino Raiola over a potential move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

While Bayern Munich likely wants to extend the contract of Robert Lewandowski, the club is not ready to close any doors with Haaland just yet. Per the report, Bayern Munich understands that extending Lewandowski would effectively any shot the club would have of signing Haaland. Because of that, the Bavarians have not entered into talks with Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi.

The thought of Bayern Munich being in bed with both Raiola and Zahavi at the same time seems...icky.

Anyway, everything is considered open at this point and the club could go either way — if you believe Sport Bild’s details.

While it is conceivable that Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland would have mutual interest, this could also be a negotiating ploy to see if there can be a cheaper, shorter-term deal on the table for Lewandowski, who is rumored to want a multi-year contract with a bump in pay.

Bayern Munich is not alone in its interest in Haaland, though. FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs rumored to be interested in the Norwegian star.