Report: Serge Gnabry’s contract talks with Bayern Munich are on hold, but things are positive

With the word that Bayern Munich was nearing a new deal with Kingsley Coman, there was an immediate turn for some folks to bring up the current status of Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry, of course, was rumored to be closing in on a deal himself, but things seem to have cooled lately.

When we last heard about Gnabry’s contract talks, they were described as “ongoing.” While this seems like an awfully long time for things to be in process, Bayern Munich has had several other players agree to deals while the negotiations with Gnabry and Niklas Süle have seemed to drag on a bit.

Whatever the case, things are not going poorly between Gnabry and Bayern Munich, they are just not going anywhere (for now) per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia):

The contract talks with Serge Gnabry are currently on hold. But the tendency remains positive [@cfbayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 11, 2022

The natural thought would be that the presence of both Leroy Sane and Coman might give Gnabry at least some hesitancy to extend his deal or that the Germany international is going to increase his own asking price for a salary based on the respective salaries of Sane and Coman.

Maybe that is the case and maybe not. Whatever happens, it can be assumed that Gnabry’s talks will be heating up once again in the coming weeks. With so many extensions already completed this season, Gnabry’s new deal with Bayern Munich seems like it will just be a matter of time before it comes to fruition.

Gnabry has not even been linked with any other clubs.