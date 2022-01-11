Bayern Munich’s options against FC Köln become more clear

According to a report from Bild, Bayern Munich’s options for this weekend’s Bundesliga tilt have becomes more clear.

As of today, Julian Nagelsmann has a clear A Team and B team eyed and ready to go. The B Team, of course, would seemingly be a “Doomsday” scenario if more than half were called into action.

Take a look at how Bild says Bayern Munich’s roster is grouped right now:

Possible A-Eleven: Manuel Neuer — Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Süle, Angelo Brückner — Joshua Kimmich, Marc Roca — Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer — Robert Lewandowski.

Possible B-Eleven: Sven Ulreich — Jamie Lawrence, Nicolas Feldhahn, Omar Richards — Corentin Tolisso, Bright Arrey-Mbi — Nemanja Motika, Timo Kern, Paul Wanner, Malik Tillman — Lucas Copado

The inclusion of Brückner has seemingly come out of nowhere. Tolisso and Richards might just need a little longer to recover from their respective bouts with COVID-19.