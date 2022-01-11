Potential replacements on defense should Niklas Süle leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Bayern Munich are keen on resigning Niklas Süle before his contract expires this summer. The German defender is having another strong season in Munich and Bayern executives are pushing hard for his extension. On the other hand, Süle is hesitant, as he has been rumored to have significant interest in playing in the English Premier League for quite some time.

There is no lack of suitors in England as well. It has already been reported that Newcastle United and Chelsea FC are heavily interested in the German. What makes Süle so attractive to buyers is that he is leaving on a free, should he leave Munich. If Süle does leave, Brazzo already has a shortlist of players that Bayern would look to sign.

Tz reports that two of these options are German veteran defenders with proven ability. Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger is a very attractive option at 28-years-old while Matthias Ginter is another solid option at 27-years-old but doesn’t have the same ability as Rüdiger. Lastly, Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck is a new option as a rising star this season in the Bundesliga. Schlotterbeck has been one of Europe’s top defenders this year and at 22-years-old, the ask is around €25 to €30 million.

These are all really solid options. Extending Niklas Süle is a no-brainer but he will be asking for a high salary that Bayern might not be willing to dish out. On the other hand, Rüdiger and Ginter might be able to fill that void. Lastly, Schlotterbeck has lots of potential but would cost the most and is not as proven as the rest. At the end of the day, there is no shortage of alternatives so there is no need to panic. However, Süle extending his contract is probably the best thing that could happen.