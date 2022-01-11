Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez rolls out the welcome wagon to build team chemistry

While Lucas Hernandez’s value on the field to Bayern Munich is readily apparent and growing by the day, a new report from Bild, as conveyed by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, suggests that Hernandez has taken on a significant team building role behind the scenes.

Turning a group of players from different backgrounds and language skills into a unified team in the pressure cooker environment that is Bayern Munich is no easy feat. Fortunately, Hernandez is stepping up to do his part.

Bild reports that Hernandez likes to host dinners to bring his teammates together, particularly with his fellow Frenchmen. In addition, his broad linguistic talents play a role in making sure the locker room is not fragmented. Hernandez speaks fluent French and Spanish, as well as very strong German, and has used those talents to earn a reputation as a bridge-builder. Hernandez is a critical bridge between different groups or “clans” in the locker room, and that his keeping of the lines of communication open has been important for team chemistry.

Bild goes so far as to refer to him as the “Minister of Integration” on the squad.

It seems that the fierce defender has absorbed a great deal of the “Bayern DNA” since his arrival as his team building meals are reminiscent of the meals that former president Uli Hoeness used to forge strong bonds with various players.

Combing this report with Alphonso Davies’ recent comments that Hernandez is a vocal leader on the field, paints the picture of a player who is making a concerted effort to lift the club, not just by his steely defensive play, but as a on-the-pitch and off-the-pitch leader as well. If he can add a significant leadership contribution to his uncompromising defending, the sky is the limit to what he can offer to this club.