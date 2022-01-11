 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Multiple reports: Kingsley Coman’s new deal with Bayern Munich to get done within days

It’s happening...

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The L’Equipe report on Monday, which stated that Bayern Munich is close to agreeing on a contract extension with Kingsley Coman has made its rounds through the German media and there seems to be little double that things are going to happen relatively quickly.

The only conflicting information is the exact length of the deal and exactly how much he will be paid. Let’s take a look at what some of the big wigs are reporting:

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk

Falk confirmed that Coman’s father, Christian, is in Munich to finalize a deal:

Sport1’s Kerry Hau

Hau, meanwhile, said the Coman story was confirmed to him, and that an announcement could take place this week:

The @lequipe information was confirmed to me: #Coman is about to extend the contract at #FCBayern. The official announcement should take place this week. @SPORT1

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg

Plettenberg also confirmed the deal, but said the financial package was probably too high in the L’Equipe story — which had Coman set to earn €17 million and become the third highest paid player on the squad:

The last piece of information that is somewhat under scrutiny is the length of the deal. The latest information from L’Equipe does not pinpoint a deal through 2027, but it will at least be longer than three years (so it could potentially still be through 2027 anyway):

FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, and Manchester City were also listed as the three clubs most interested in Coman outside of Bayern Munich.

