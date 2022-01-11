Five Bayern Munich players nominated for FIFA Team of the Year

Five Bayern Munich players were nominated for EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year.

Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski all received a nod in the competition, which can be voted on here.

While those players seem like pretty obvious selections, the absence of Manuel Neuer is...curious. Somehow, the world’s best goalkeeper keeps getting overlooked — even in the silliest of award competitions.

Anyway, this is how EA Sports describes the Team of the Year:

We’ve shortlisted the 80 players who lit up the last 12 months, now it’s your turn to help decide football’s ultimate XI by backing the best for Team of the Year. From goalkeeping goliaths to dominant defenders, maestros of the midfield to the forces up front, who makes the final 11 is up to you. The final Team of the Year will be announced TBC, with special TOTY Player Items released into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team featuring some of the highest ratings of the season to celebrate each player’s status as the best in the world, as backed by you. Back the best. Vote now.

Okay then...Bayern Munich fans, you might as well go support your guys.