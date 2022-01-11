Daily Schmankerl: Rumored Bayern Munich target Nico Schlotterbeck rejects Newcastle United; FC Barcelona chasing Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes; Robert Lewandowski honored; and MORE!

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, rumored Bayern Munich target Nico Schlotterbeck has drawn interest from Newcastle United, but the Germany international seems to be balking at the move.

Per Plettenberg, the price tag on Schlotterbeck is rising as any club approaching SC Freiburg will have to pay €20 million to €30 million for the highest rated center-back in Europe:

As noted by Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s interest could spike or go away altogether depending on what happens with Niklas Süle.

Bouna Sarr and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were both part of winning sides in the AFCON competition:

After a long (and unintended) hiatus, BPW is finally back with a new episode! While we were gone, Bayern Munich concluded the winter break and came back to a disastrous Covid-19 situation at the club. Up to TEN players tested positive before the game against Borussia Monchengladbach, which the team ended up losing 2-1 to start off the new year. Not great, all things considered — but it did give us a lot to talk about.

In this episode, Ineednoname and Schnitzel discuss:

The crazy situation with Covid-19 at the club, and how Julian Nagelsmann has coped.

Were the players who tested positive (guys like Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer, etc.) irresponsible by going abroad during vacation?

Why was Bayern hit so hard by Covid?

Another tangent on the state of the Bundesliga, stemming from frustration with how Gladbach play.

Moving onto our main topic — has Marcel Sabitzer been a flop at Bayern Munich?

Schnitzel gives an impassioned defense of the Austrian. INNN is unmoved.

The problem(s) with Sabitzer so far.

Schnitzel and INNN’s first argument of the year.

Closing thoughts on the Sabitzer issue — what does he need to do to be accepted?

A final quick look at the nominees for the FIFA The Best award — can Robert Lewandowski win it?

Throughout the (potentially) abbreviated transfer saga for Kingsley Coman, I always felt like he never really wanted to leave Bayern Munich and that his entourage was pushing him hard to take the biggest deal available.

Such is life when you are a star footballer with family and friends who want a piece of the pie.

It is an impossible situation for players (no matter what the sport) to try and balance what they are worth, what they personally want, and to also try and appease all those people who helped them on their journey.

In the end, some handle it properly...and others ruin their careers. For Coman, it seems like he made all the right moves.

There might not be a to be happy about after the Gladbach game, but Robert Lewandowski was good — and was subsequently recognized by WhoScored.com:

At this point, it feels like Bayern Munich is battling the Black Plague, Godzilla, and Thanos all at once, but such is 2022.

Even with all of that, the Bavarians have an exciting match against Gladbach and a whole lot more to talk about. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A quick look at why Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach is exciting (Spoiler: It was not!)

Why Julian Nagelsmann should walk into the locker room before the match, flip over a table and tell his team, “We’ll do it live!” (Spoilers: Whatever he did...it didn’t work!)

The latest news on Kingsley Coman’s transfer saga and why he might be taking control of the situation.

Why Bayern (hopefully) will not be making a run at Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha this summer.

