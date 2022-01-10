Report: FC Dallas star Justin Che getting restless waiting for Bayern Munich offer

It almost felt like a formality that FC Dallas star Justin Che would eventually move to Bayern Munich.

After spending time on the German club’s campus and impressing the team’s bosses, Che just seemed like he would bide his time in MLS and make the jump to the Bundesliga.

Not so fast.

Things seem to have come off the rails a bit for Che with regard to a potential move to Bayern Munich.

Sport1 broke down the latest news on this evolving story:

Justin Che from FC Dallas was supposed to move permanently to Munich in the summer and do the season preparation with Julian Nagelsmann’s professionals, but the deal failed due to the veto of Munich’s partner club from the MLS. SPORT1 knows: Since then, the defense jewel and his family have been told by the Dallas bosses that FCB is aiming for an obligation in winter and that they are working together on a decision. But this is not in sight! According to SPORT1 information, there will be no movement in the negotiations. The clubs want to exchange ideas again this week because of Che, but the youngster, who is willing to change now, feels that he has been delayed and also has other interesting inquiries.

Sport1 also reported that “several Bundesliga clubs” and “representatives from the Premier League” have lobbed inquiries over to FC Dallas regarding Che.

So...what’s the hold up?

Bayern Munich has reportedly not made a significant enough offer per Sport1. This would seem to be understandable as the Bavarians have significant organizational depth along the backline.

Che, however, does not want to spend another season in MLS and is considered to be at a level above where Bayern Munich would use him — the club’s second team.

Che will not wait around forever, especially with other offers pouting in. If Bayern Munich wants to bring in the defender, it might have to act soon.