Bayern Munich looking at SC Freiburg’s Wooyeong Jeong?

Bayern Munich may be looking to one of their old alumni for reinforcements.

Per a report from Sky Sport News, the German record champions are looking at SC Freiburg’s Wooyeong Jeong. The South Korean winger played for Bayern’s second team before making the transfer to the Black Forest, where he has established himself as a starter.

While Jeong has recently extended his contract for an undisclosed duration, it seems that there is a buyback clause that becomes active in the summer that could be a game changer. The clause, which is estimated to be around €10 million, would provide an affordable option for Jeong’s former club should they wish to invest wisely.

Bayern are apparently keeping this option on the drawing board for now. While this is just one report so far, it is nevertheless encouraging to see that one of Bayern’s youth products has matured to a point that his parent club is thinking of a possible return transfer. Bayern is not the only club interested, though, with a few unnamed Premier League clubs and TSG Hoffenheim also in the running.

One thing that may get in the way, though, is Jeong’s military service requirement. All healthy South Korean males have to go through 18 months of mandatory service for their country, and as of now, Jeong is no exception. However, like his world star compatriot Heungmin Son, he could get exemption from either a) winning a gold medal at the Asian Games, or b) winning a medal at the Olympics. There currently exists no law that lets World Cup performances grant military exemption for players.

Jeong has scored four times in 18 appearances for Freiburg this season, most recently in their first game of the new year against Arminia Bielefeld. He also made his debut for his country last year, and scored his first international goal in November.