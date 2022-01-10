Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann comments on Leon Goretzka injury

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka is far from home in Munich as he is currently being treated in Innsbruck by renowned knee specialist Christian Fink. This treatment is to finally get the persistent problems with the patellar tendon under control. The German midfielder has been troubled by this knee issue for longer than expected and surgery is not out of question at this point.

Goretzka has been out of action since Der Klassiker on December 4th, and has only been able to train in individual sessions. “He was in Innsbruck, has not trained at all for eight weeks. It is impossible that he will come back against Cologne,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann about a possible Goretzka comeback next Saturday.

According to reports from AZ, it is likely that Goretzka will no longer play in January, and allow his injury to heal fully. With a six point lead in the Bundesliga, it is best to allow Goretzka to fully heal rather than to force an early return and reaggravate the injury. Goretzka estimated return to the squad is before the February 5th match against RB Leipzig.

Let’s all hope for a safe return for Goretzka and to conserve his strength for the final part of the season. Bayern will certainly need him for a Champions League triumph.