Rumored Bayern Munich target Federico Chiesa dealt crushing blow with injury

People can debate the financial logistics and veracity of the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, but the Italian star was dealt a massive blow as he tore his anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery. This will likely shelve any transfer talks and could affect Chiesa’s World Cup availability.

Juventus.com released a brief statement on Chiesa after the star player picked up the injury against AS Roma:

During yesterday’s match, Federico Chiesa felt a blunt trauma sprain to his left knee. The diagnostic tests performed this morning at J|Medical revealed an injury of the anterior cruciate ligament. It will be necessary for the player to undergo surgery in the next few days.

It always seemed unlikely that Juventus would be willing to sell Chiesa, but there were somewhat persistent linked to Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Chelsea FC among others. Regardless, the 24-year-old has a long road ahead of him — one that Bayern Munich players like Leroy Sane and Niklas Süle know well.