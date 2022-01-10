Bayern Munich rejects Armindo Sieb loan offer; bosses think he can break through

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich attacker Amindo Sieb had an offer to take a loan to Hannover 96, but the move was rejected by the Bavarians.

Why would the club not give the youngster a chance to play first team football on a consistent basis? Well, campus director Jochen Sauer believes the player will make his mark at Bayern Munich soon enough:

They don’t want to lose him on campus! According to information from Sky, Armindo Sieb could have been loaned to second division Hannover 96 in this winter transfer window. Other inquiries were also in the room. The 18-year-old top talent would have been ready for this step, but Jochen Sauer had something against it. The campus director vehemently advocated the offensive all-rounder remaining and convinced him. The reason: Sauer trusts the eight-time German U19 international to make a breakthrough in Munich. Julian Nagelsmann also believes in the qualities of Sieb, who moved from Hoffenheim to Munich free of charge in the summer of 2020.

Primarily, it is believed that the bosses on campus are aiming for Bayern Munich II to get back in the third division — where Sieb would be desperately needed.

As far as his long-term prospects on the first team go, things are a little less clear. Should Bayern Munich II fail to make the third division, it is possible Sieb could be loaned out during the summer.

Realistically, not all of the prized youngsters are going to make it with Bayern Munich no matter how highly rated they are. Just this weekend we heard that Gabriel Vidovic and Paul Wanner were considered future first team players. Considering the club’s recent track record, it is hard to imagine that two or even three of the current crop of youth players will eventually break through with the club.

Sure, it is possible, but as players like Niklas Dorsch, Angelo Stiller, Milos Pantovic, and a few others have found out — they surely had the talent and drive to make it...just not into the deep and talented roster of Bayern Munich.