Training Report: Bayern Munich slowly getting missing stars back in the fold

With COVID-19 and injuries ravaging its roster, Bayern Munich has not exactly had an easy time in starting the second half of the season.

There is, however, some good news that has emerged over the past few days from Säbener Straße. Before we get to that, however, let’s just get the bad news over with.

As we saw on Sunday, there is some doubt as to when star midfielder Leon Goretzka will return to actions. Sky’s Florian Plettenberg thinks it is possible for the German international to miss the rest of the month.

On the bright side, Kingsley Coman and Josip Stanisic are back and training individually. Stanisic is coming back from a muscle tear, while Coman is trying to shake off his bout with the coronavirus:

Manuel Neuer is also back on campus and is expected to start:

@Manuel_Neuer is also on Säbener Strasse. Back from quarantine. Should therefore return to goal at the weekend @SkySportDE @SkySportNews

Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards also expected to be back and ready for the weekend as well.