Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidovic emerging as Bayern Munich’s top prospects on campus

Player development is such a tricky game.

One season a player might look like a middle-of-the-road prospect and the next, he or she could look like a world beater. Or worse, the same could happen just in reverse.

At Bayern Munich, the competition is beyond intense and it is becoming more and more rare that youngsters can emerge from the academy and make it to the first team.

Now, however, Bayern Munich has high hopes for two young midfielders in Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidovic according to kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Per kicker’s report, Bayern Munich considers Wanner and Vidovic as first team material for the future. In fact, had Vidovic been healthy, it would have been the 18-year-old rather than Lucas Copado making his debut against Gladbach.

Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg expanded on the news, but detailing that despite other Bundesliga clubs and Premier League clubs being interested in making a move for Wanner this summer, the 16-year-old is expected to extend his deal with Bayern Munich:

Update Paul Wanner: Yes, his contract expires in summer but it’s almost certain that his contract will be extended! He is the biggest talent at @fcbayerncampus. Nagelsmann, Salihamidzic & Neppe enthuse about him. In the end it’s a question about the perspective. @SkySportNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 9, 2022

Moreover, one of Hermann “Tiger” Gerland was apparently, so high on Wanner that he demanded the club handle the youngster like it did Jamal Musiala (Sport1):