Uli Hoeneß thinks Bayern Munich should extend veterans Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich club legend Uli Hoeneß cannot envision Bayern Munich operating without Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski if they continue to operate at their current level of play.

“At the moment I cannot imagine the years 2024 and 2025 without this trio. I’m no longer in the driver’s seat at FC Bayern. But I think the people in charge are aware and will try to extend with these players,” Hoeneß told DPA (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “They are three different personalities, but they all have one thing in common: they give everything for FC Bayern. They could probably earn more elsewhere, but they still stay with us because they feel good. I always try to tell them that earning one or two millions more doesn’t matter. It’s important that they are happy. Robert Lewandowski is a vital player to us and has a contract until 2023. I think we’ll sit down to talk about a contract extension and I hope we’ll succeed in that.

Hoeneß, however, is not just focused on the team’s older players.

“I’m optimistic that, after Joshua and Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry will also renew with us,” Hoeneß said.