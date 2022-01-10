Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich will need to pay €25 to €30 million for FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest; Bayern linked to Ousmane Dembele...again; Arsenal, AC Milan, Barca linked to Renato Sanches; and MORE!

If Bayern Munich really wants Sergino Dest this summer, it looks like it will have to pay €25 to €30 million:

Bayern Munich are still interested in signing Sergino Dest despite missing out on the former Ajax youngster back in 2020, reports Italian journalist and transfer market specialist Rudy Galetti. Galetti says the 21-year-old is not in Xavi’s plans and that the club is willing to cash on him in order to register Ferran Torres. For that, though, Barcelona are requesting a fee in the region of around €25-30 million. Apart from Bayern Munich, Chelsea seem to have registered an interest, although the Blues are only seeing him as a second option. Another team in line is La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid who are actively hunting a right-back following Kieran Trippier’s move to Newcastle United.

How could anyone want to discourage Erling Haaland from letting his locks grow? The Norwegian’s response to this tweet from a random person is just awesome:

At this point, it feels like Bayern Munich is battling the Black Plague, Godzilla, and Thanos all at once, but such is 2022.

Even with all of that, the Bavarians have an exciting match against Gladbach and a whole lot more to talk about. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A quick look at why Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach is exciting (Spoiler: It was not!)

Why Julian Nagelsmann should walk into the locker room before the match, flip over a table and tell his team, “We’ll do it live!” (Spoilers: Whatever he did...it didn’t work!)

The latest news on Kingsley Coman’s transfer saga and why he might be taking control of the situation.

Why Bayern (hopefully) will not be making a run at Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha this summer.

Despite the reports to the contrary, some outlets are still pushing out the narrative that Bayern Munich has interest in FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele:

Staying in Spain, Barcelona are supposedly pondering a move for their former player Adama Traore - a target for Tottenham - if winger Ousmane Dembele leaves the club. The Frenchman is being considered by Bayern Munich.

Maybe Bayern Munich does have interest in Dembele. I’ll give the Bavarians credit for having a great poker face and playing the media game oh so well.

It appears that Florian Kohfeldt is not exactly fixing Wolfsburg — in fact, he could be making things worse:

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst after an 8th straight loss (all competitions.)

“We wanted to play differently in this new year, we wanted to create chances out of bold combinations. In the prep game (v Paderborn) that worked. But today? Not for a second.‘#BOCWOB 1:0. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) January 9, 2022

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches is racking up the interest as it looks more and more like he will leave Lille:

Playing for Lille since 2019/20, 24-year old Portuguese international midfielder Renato Sanches, already tracked by AC Milan, Wolverhampton, and Arsenal, has also been targeted by FC Barcelona, according to Eleven Sports. Previously inquired about by Juventus, as well as having been linked to Bayern Munich, Benfica alumni, a key player for Les Dogues to achieve last season Ligue 1 title, is still on a deal with French club until June 2023, and is allegedly worth 33 million euros.

Bayern Munich entered its big Bundesliga showdown with Borussia Mönchengladbach banged up, sick, and with not even enough depth to really fill out a lineup card.

That said, the Bavarians still had enough talent to pull out three points, but...that did not happen.

This is what we have on tap: