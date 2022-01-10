Bavarian Podcast Works S4E20: We’re BACK! Discussing Bayern Munich’s Covid crisis, is Marcel Sabitzer a flop, FIFA’s The Best award, and more!

After a long (and unintended) hiatus, BPW is finally back with a new episode! While we were gone, Bayern Munich concluded the winter break and came back to a disastrous Covid-19 situation at the club. Up to TEN players tested positive before the game against Borussia Monchengladbach, which the team ended up losing 2-1 to start off the new year. Not great, all things considered — but it did give us a lot to talk about.

In this episode, Ineednoname and Schnitzel discuss:

The crazy situation with Covid-19 at the club, and how Julian Nagelsmann has coped.

Were the players who tested positive (guys like Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer, etc.) irresponsible by going abroad during vacation?

Why was Bayern hit so hard by Covid?

Another tangent on the state of the Bundesliga, stemming from frustration with how Gladbach play.

Moving onto our main topic — has Marcel Sabitzer been a flop at Bayern Munich?

Schnitzel gives an impassioned defense of the Austrian. INNN is unmoved.

The problem(s) with Sabitzer so far.

Schnitzel and INNN’s first argument of the year.

Closing thoughts on the Sabitzer issue — what does he need to do to be accepted?

A final quick look at the nominees for the FIFA The Best award — can Robert Lewandowski win it?

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.