Four Bayern Munich players test positive for COVID, will miss the start of training

Bayern Munich have announced that four players and an assistant coach have tested positive for COVID and will miss the start of training on January 3. Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso, Omar Richards, and Dino Toppmöller are all isolating at home.

From the Bayern update, it appears as though the trio of Neuer, Coman, and Tolisso picked up the virus while on winter vacation in different countries. Neuer was in the Maldives, Coman was in Dubai, and Tolisso was in France.

Training for the Rückrunde was set to begin on January 2, but due to the new and enhanced hygiene measures, the training will begin on January 3 with all players, coaches, and backroom staff undergoing a PCR test.

It’s not yet known just how long these players will miss. It would all depend on how long ago they tested positive and if the Bundesliga will stick to the two-week absence for positive tests. Sports leagues around the world, especially in the USA, have been changing their policies to test less and quarantine shorter.

It would, however, not be shocking to see those four players miss the January 7 match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.