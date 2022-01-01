Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona showing interest in Chelsea’s Timo Werner

It seems that the luster is starting to wear off from Chelsea FC as the club is now mired in off-the-field controversy.

That has not stopped the sporting side from trying to make moves, though. A sale of Timo Werner is on the table, which has Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona interested per Fichajes.

Chelsea is overloaded at the attacking positions, but desperately wants Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The club reportedly sees Werner and Hakim Ziyech as two of its best options to sell in hopes of generating additional revenue:

While teams such as Barcelona and Inter Milan have shown interest in Hakim Ziyech, in the case of the German striker, Barcelona itself, as well as Bayern Munich, are the clubs interested in signing him, in two operations with which Chelsea could get a good amount of money that would allow them to negotiate almost immediately with Sevilla the signing of Jules Koundé, who could be one of the big bombshells of the next transfer market in the Premier League.

This is not the first time we have seen both Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona linked to Werner. While the Germany international is highly unlikely to move this winter, a summer transfer appears to be on the table.

Meanwhile, Werner brought back some early-90s fashion on New Year’s Eve with his baseball style button-up jersey that looks like it reads “Live Fast” (which is about as good of clothing gloss as you can have if your nickname is “Turbo Timo”). There is no confirmation that it actually says “Live Fast”, but it would be damn cool if it did.