Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka discusses the team’s hybrid formation, his preferred style of play, and commitment to excellence

In an extensive interview with Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener 51 (as made available on FCBayern.com), Leon Goretzka touched on a variety of subjects including Julian Nagelsmann’s hybrid formation.

Goretzka opened up on what the transition to playing in a different set up is like.

“I think it’s obvious that we are now occupying other spaces and playing even more variably. But it will certainly take some time before we have perfected the system,” said Goretzka (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia). “Ideally, we will be ready when the decisive phase of the season starts in spring. We are on a good path. I’m always happy to go to video meetings because we learn a lot of new things there.”

Goretzka also said that his is a big fan of taking the game to the opposition and there is no better way to to do that than with a high press.

“I’m a big fan of aggressive high pressing. Not only because you can win the ball very high up the pitch and have a short way to the goal, but also because you go onto the pitch with a certain attitude. You can say this is the style with which I can best identify,” said Goretzka. “We want the ball, we want to play possession football. I think this identity is important, it suits me. The key is counter-pressing and pressing. We are working intensively on the correct positioning in possession in order to regain the ball as quickly as possible. With the ball we have our solutions, but you also have to be prepared for the moment when you lose it so that the time without the ball is very short.”

Whatever the formation and tactics, Goretzka thinks this group of players is committed to excellence.

“This is what sets our team apart, you can feel this unconditional will to keep developing, even though many of our players are already at the very highest level and have won many titles,” Goretzka said.