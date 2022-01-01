Manchester United making plans for rumored Bayern Munich target Julian Alvarez

It is hard to fathom why any young striker would want to transfer to Bayern Munich when the best player in the world currently mans the position, but the odd rumors linking the Bavarians with River Plate center-forward Julian Alvarez have quietly persisted for almost two weeks.

While there were some sketchy reports stating that a deal between Alvarez and Bayern Munich was essentially done, it appears that any such talk is premature. Now, Manchester United is rumored to be taking a pursuit of the Argentinian striker very seriously and could be ready to make a bid for Alvarez per Sport:

River Plate could get rid of its young star in this market. The powerful Manchester United would be willing to pay Julián Álvarez’s termination clause and thus stay with the best striker in Argentine football. FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich were among the teams that also showed interest in “Spider”. But apparently, it is the powerful English team that would lead the rest of the suitors as their agent, Fernando Hidalgo, will travel to England this week. The forward’s termination clause is 20 million and River Plate has already warned that it will not negotiate for less than that value. But the English team, which has scouts in Argentina who raised reports on the player, believes that he could pay for it and that he is a footballer with great potential. In England they say that Julián Álvarez would be a good alternative to the possible departure of Edison Cavani and Anthony Martial.

At that price, it would be safe to assume that Bayern Munich is probably out of the running.