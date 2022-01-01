Daily Schmankerl: Happy New Year from BFW; Manchester United pushed to get Robert Lewandowski; Bayern Munich scoping Konstantinos Mavropanos?; Bayern’s best training goals; Inter Milan wants Matthias Ginter; and MORE!

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is being push to start a pursuit of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski:

Former England manager Fabio Capello has urged Manchester United to sign Robert Lewandowski to solve their goalscoring problems. There have been some whispers over a move for Robert Lewandowski, 33, who continues to attract interest from the biggest sides in world football. There have been rumours of an impending exit from Bayern Munich at the end of the season, which could trigger the attention of Premier League sides, including Manchester United. Former England manager Fabio Capello has now urged Manchester United to move for the Polish striker. He said, “I hope Lewandowski wins. I’m a Messi fan but I would not have voted him. I think the Pole deserves the award. I think he is still the best striker even if Neymar, Haaland, and Mbappe will be his competitors in the future. Lewa could leave Bayern. I know there are rumors, I would see him do well everywhere, but in the Premier League there is a team that lacks a true centre-forward and it is Manchester United which now uses Cristiano Ronaldo in that position.”

Teaming Lewandowski with Cristiano Ronaldo does seem intriguing, but also highly unlikely.

Four Bayern Munich players were honored by WhoScored.com as part of the Bundesliga’s Team of the Month. Robert Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane were all recognized for their great play:

Bayern Munich is not on the pitch, but that does not mean there is not a lot to talk about.

The big news has mostly revolved around the transfer market, but also with a former manager. Here is what we have on tap for the episode:

A look at some of the biggest names that have been linked to Bayern Munich including Raphinha, Donny van de Beek, Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter, and more.

A look at Niko Kovac’s unfortunate situation with AS Monaco.

If Niklas Süle leaves Bayern Munich, Die Roten is said to be considering taking a run at VfB Stuttgart center-back Konstantinos Mavropanos:

FC Bayern could lose a top defender in Niklas Süle on a free transfer in the summer - would a Greek possibly be the right replacement? At least Argirios Giannikis is convinced that Konstantinos Mavropanos from VfB Stuttgart has what it takes to play for the record champions or BVB. Giannikis completed the coaching course five years ago together with today’s Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann and now coaches AEK Athens. In an interview with Sport Bild he raved about his compatriot in the service of VfB: “Mavropanos has everything a class defender needs: a strong, well-trained body, outstanding duel strength, enormous speed, great tactical understanding, goal danger. After the former BVB star Sokratis, he is the next Greek who has what it takes for a top Bundesliga club like Bayern and Dortmund. Mavropanos can become Greece’s superstar. The 24-year-old is on loan from Arsenal FC to Stuttgart until the summer of 2022. With the Gunners, Mavropanos has a contract until 2023 - but VfB has all the reins in hand: If Stuttgart manages to stay in the league, a purchase obligation applies; in the event of relegation, this becomes a purchase option. The 1.94 meter tall central defender has five goals and one assist in 17 competitive games for VfB.

Mavropanos is certainly an interesting name. The 24-year-old is one of the few center-backs, who can physically come close to Süle’s attributes.

It appears that the rumors linking Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter to Inter Milan are really picking up steam:

Inter Milan are progressing on their Matthias Ginter transfer amid interest in the German from closer to home as Bayern Munich continue to monitor the situation. This comes according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who also mentioned that the Serie A champions are close to sealing a deal to sign Andre Onana on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

