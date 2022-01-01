Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski deftly avoids Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

At some point during his trip to Dubai for the Globe Soccer Awards, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski knew he would be asked the big question: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lewandowski — as always — had the proper way to respond.

“I choose Lewandowski. I’ve had so many questions about the Ballon d’Or. Last year they cancelled it, I couldn’t go, I won everything I could win,” Lewandowski said at the Expo Dubai. “This year I scored 69 goals in one season so you know…I did everything that I could do, because in the Champions League against PSG I was injured, I couldn’t play. But with my performance, with myself, if I stand in front of the mirror I can say to myself “you did everything that you can, you scored 69 goals, you won the German league and you can be proud of yourself. I respect other players because they are great players but I know that for me it’s important to be myself and think always positively.”

There you have it...the definitive way to answer that question.