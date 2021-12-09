Barcelona fans upset with smiling defender after losing to Bayern

After Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 for the second time in this season’s Champions League Group Stage, Clement Lenglet was caught doing something unthinkable with Robert Lewandowski – he was smiling!

FC Barcelona’s loss moved them into third place in the final standings in Group E, causing them to miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since Messi came into the first team. Now that Messi is gone and Barcelona will be playing in the Europa League for the first time in twenty years, Barca fans are acting anything but reasonably.

When pictures surfaced of Lewandowski and Lenglet being normal human beings, Barcelona fans took to the internet to lash out. Apparently, Barcelona players can only smile if they are in the Champions League.

Ever-rational fans had things like this to say:

“Just been knocked out the champions league and you’re laughing with your opponent like that.”

“Barcelona are finished it will take another decade or so to get out the trouble they are in.”

“Lenglet laughing with Lewandowski after the match after his team just lost 3-0 and is going to the europa league for the first time ever.

“Lenglet having the time of his life with Lewandowski after playing an embarrassing match and being kicked out of the UCL in the group stages.”

However, the comment that takes the cake shows the world the mental state of Barcelona’s fans, going so far as to want him off the team! “He’s lucky I am not the Barcelona president because he’d not get on the plane back with the team, and tomorrow, I’d terminate his contract.”

I think we are all lucky that this fan isn’t Barcelona’s president.