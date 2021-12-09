Bayern Munich Frauen vs BK Häcken in the Champions League: Jovana Damnjanovic, Vivi Asseyi give Bayern 2-1 lead at halftime

Halftime!

45’: Jovana Damnjanovic gives Bayern Munich a 2-1 lead!! After another corner produced a scrum, the best Team DJ answered the call and capitalized on a loose ball!

39’: In a scrum after a corner Vivi Asseyi knocked the ball in the net to knot the game at 1-1. She might not be a great Team DJ, but that was clutch!

36’: Oh no... Stina Blackstenius has given BK Häcken a 1-0 lead! Blackstenius is good...really good.

25’: We are still scoreless. BK Häcken is not playing conservatively, but Bayern Munich has not been able to string much together.

15’: Bayern Munich is still in the process of applying pressure to BK Häcken, but there have not been ample chances for the Bavarians just yet.

10’: BK Häcken had a decent look, but the shot went wide. It feels like Bayern Munich will wear them down a little more and then opportunities will like be aplenty.

5’: The teams are still feeling each other out at this point, but Bayern Munich is in control and just looking to avoid those quick counters.

Here we go!

The Bayern Munich Frauen will take on BK Häcken in the UEFA Women’s Champion League in a match that could go a long way in solidifying the Frauen’s spot in the next round. While Bayern Munich is both favored in this match and to move on, the Frauen cannot afford a slip up against the Swedish squad in the snow:

Here is the starting lineup, which is without Lea Schuller, who is battling an infection:

Last time around, Bayern Munich won 4-0 and should look to repeat that.

How do you watch you might ask? Well...you can do that right here!

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast?

Match Info

Location: Bravida Arena, Gothenburg, Sweden

Time: 6:45 pm local time, 12:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: YouTube

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.