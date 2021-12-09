After another embarrassing loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona president accepts harsh reality

Bayern Munich comfortably smashed FC Barcelona to another 3-0 victory, this time at home in the Allianz Arena — which unfortunately had no fans to witness their team’s victory. Barcelona needs a lot of work, that part has been obvious for at least a couple of years now. Their management despite many attempts to sugarcoat the situation, had to accept the reality sooner rather than later. The Barcelona club president, Joan Laporta rightly believes it is the moment to put in the work and get back to their glory days (Football Espana).

Barcelona came to Munich hoping for a miracle and that is exactly what they got. No, this isn’t sarcasm. The size of Barca as an entity in the football business is too big to say “We messed it up, we aren’t anywhere close to the level we used to be”. Competing in the Champions League going up against top tier clubs, Barca cannot literally and figuratively afford to say that every Champions League night.

This historic group stage exit will give them the healing space they are in desperate need of right now. “We are sad for the result, but we have to move on” said Laporta. “It’s a moment to work and try to revert the situation.” With an academy like La Masia; in Xavi, a coach who knows the Barca style like no other; the Europa League’s room for youngsters and financial humility could do wonders for the club in helping them get back to their glory days — and the club needs the support from its president and management to fully believe in this journey.

By the way, we happen to have a podcast on all things Bayern Munich, where we discussed the aftermath of this game in a lot of detail. Why not give it a try? You can listen to it below or at this link.

