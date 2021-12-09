After Bayern Munich loss, FC Barcelona wants to sell Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in January

After getting knocked out of the champions league courtesy of Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona could look to ship three important players in the winter transfer window. With all the players involved having lengthy contracts left, this news should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, it maybe the case of financial viability as a group stage exit in the UCL means a massive revenue loss for a club already in huge debt. An opportunity opens up for Bayern Munich should they decide to pick up some solid talent in areas of need.

All three of them are very talented players and a change in atmosphere might be just what they need to knock off the negative momentum they have picked up lately. It would also ease the strain on Barca’s coffers considering the financial losses due to a group stage UCL exit and funds raised from their sales.

Central midfield and right-back have been two areas where Bayern have struggled to increase depth despite several attempts to do so. Sergino Dest was under Bayern’s radar before being poached by Barcelona. His replacement signing Bouna Sarr failed to live up to expectations in Munich. Benjamin Pavard on the other hand has been hot and cold and could benefit from competition at right-back. Bayern have also grown an unhealthy dependence on Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka being healthy and available all the time. If this news is to be believed, Bayern have an excellent opportunity to fill in the CM and RB roles. There isn’t however, enough room for Ter Stegen, considering the way Neuer is still bossing it in goal for club and country.

Having said that, a significant two-fold financial hurdle stands in Bayern’s way should they wish to capitalise on this situation. First, Barca’s wages spoil their players and fitting them into Bayern’s wage structure could be a deal-breaking challenge. Second, with Barca wanting to cash in heavily on their players, the Premier League clubs will flex their financial muscles to tempt the players and Barca. Hence, it is very likely that Bayern will not be among the top potential destinations. Brazzo and his PowerPoint will be Bayern’s best bet going into transfer negotiations like these.