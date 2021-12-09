Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich out until 2022

Per a release from FCBayern.com, Joshua Kimmich will sit out for the remainder of 2021 for Bayern Munich as he is battling lung issues after his bout with COVID-19. Kimmich will miss matches against Mainz 05, VfB Stuttgart, and VfL Wolfsburg:

FC Bayern will play its remaining games until the end of the year without Joshua Kimmich.

Joshua Kimmich: “I am pleased that my corona-related quarantine is over. I am doing very well, however, due to slight infiltrations in the lungs, I can currently not yet fully train. I will therefore undergo rehabilitation training and can’t wait to be back in full action in January.”

The midfielder will therefore miss the home game against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday, the away game against VfB Stuttgart on December 14 and the end-of-year game against VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on December 17.