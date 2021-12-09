Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller gives damning assessment of FC Barcelona after Champions League beatdown

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller pulled no punches in assessing FC Barcelona after the Bavarians smacked the La Liga power 3-0 in the Champions League.

“We really tried to get the intensity into the game because I think we’re really massively different to Barcelona, at least in their current state, because of that intensity,” Müller said (as captured on video by UEFA.com). “I don’t think they can cope with that intensity. Technically they have it all and they have some really good players, there’s no question about that, but we can deliver this intensity both in possession and out of possession. I don’t think they can cope with the intensity in top-level football.”

Despite the inherent issues with the opposition, Müller thinks being able to defeat FC Barcelona twice in the group stage was still a big accomplishment.

“I think the difference was certainly very clear, especially in the second half,” Müller said. “We should have scored more goals, but we’re happy. Barcelona are still a big name in the football world, so to beat them 3-0 twice — in Barcelona and again at home — is still satisfying.”