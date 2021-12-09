Champions League fallout: FC Barcelona boss Xavi admits Bayern Munich was “better”

FC Barcelona manager Xavi probably realizes by now that he has walked into a dumpster fire — at least as far as European football is concerned.

That status was made official courtesy of Bayern Munich.

A squad lacking direction, focus, and talent that can mesh will require Xavi to oversee both an overhaul of the roster and the mindset of the club. When it came to assessing how FC Barcelona performed against Bayern Munich, Xavi did not hold back.

“Bayern were better, superior. This is the harsh reality we have to face. I have told players that this is a turning point. Today a new era begins and we have to take Barca where it deserves which is not the Europa League,” Xavi said (as captured by International Business Times). “We are going to face this reality with all the dignity in the world and work to bring Barca back to where we deserve to be, which is not the Europa League. It really annoys me to face our reality, I am angry. Barça does not deserve this. I feel responsible for the outcome, I thought we could qualify but it has not been like that. Anyone who tries never fails.”

For Xavi, the focus now shifts to Europa League, but can he motivate his squad to compete in a lesser competition.

“Our Europa League challenge? We have to win it, win every game and title,” Xavi said.