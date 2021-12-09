Milestone performance: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller becomes eighth player to score Champions League 50 goals

Bayern Munich sent FC Barcelona packing from the Champions League in convincing fashion and Thomas Müller hit a new milestone for his career along the way.
Not a bad way to spend a Wednesday, eh?
Per UEFA, Müller became the eighth player to hit 50 career goals in the Champions League and is the only player in the group of eight to have scored all of his goals for one club.
Here is a completely awesome breakdown of Müller’s goals as tallied by UEFA:
Who he scored them against
8 — Barcelona
5 — Arsenal
3 — CSKA Moskva, Juventus, Olympiacos
2 — Beşiktaş, Maccabi Haifa, Manchester City, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk
1 — Atlético de Madrid, Basel, BATE Borisov, Benfica, Celtic, CFR Cluj, Chelsea, Crvena zvezda, Internazionale, LOSC Lille, Manchester United, Porto, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven, Rostov, Sporting CP, Tottenham, Valencia
How he scored them
34 — Right foot
9 — Left foot
7 — Header
Types of goals
42 — Open play
8 — Penalties
When he scored them
23 — First half
27 — Second half
Home or away?
30 — Home
20 — Away
Goals in a game
2 — Seven times
1 — Thirty-six times
Which stage he scored them
26 — Group stage
12 — Round of 16
7 — Quarterfinals
4 — Semifinals
1 — Final
Season by season
8 — 2012/13
8 — 2015/16
7 — 2014/15
5 — 2013/14
4 — 2019/20
3 — 2010/11
3 — 2016/17
3 — 2017/18
2 — 2009/10
2 — 2011/12
2 — 2020/21
2 — 2021/22
1 — 2008/09
