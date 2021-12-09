Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona (Champions League)

The group stage of the Champions League is over, and Bayern Munich have come out of it with a perfect record. 6/6 wins, 22 goals scored, only 3 conceded. Barcelona are, meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum — even with a new coach in Xavi, they find themselves haplessly knocked down into the inferior cup competition because they simply did not have the quality to stand toe to toe with the Bavarians.

Here are our talking points from the game:

A quick look at the lineups of both sides, including some points on the nuances of Xavi’s setup, including his use of Dembele, Araujo, and Sergino Dest.

How the game went — basic recap including the game state and the feel of the goals.

Why Barcelona didn’t manage to capitalize on their decent start.

How Benjamin Pavard and the Bayern defense actually had a GOOD game for a change!

A quick recap of the Bayern midfield, focusing on the performances of Jamal Musiala and Corentin Tolisso. Can this pivot be an option going forward?

A complaint on the nature of Bayern’s attack at the moment — too much emphasis on individual brilliance, and far too little use of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

Closing thoughts on the game and the outro.

