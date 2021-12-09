Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona; Barca wants Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech; Liverpool eyeing Jude Bellingham; Manchester United to pursue Frenkie de Jong; and MORE!

Bayern Munich dispatched FC Barcelona to the Europa League with a convincing 3-0 victory that saw the Catalans look nothing short of hapless.

While the game itself was not exactly a thrill ride, the Bavarians did what they needed to do. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Non-Bundesliga fans can say whatever they want about Robert Lewandowski, but there is not a better, more impactful player in the world these days. Even on a day where he did not score, the Polish Hitman made his presence felt. The Polish Hitman is much more than just a scorer.

Benjamin Pavard looked great. It was nice to see the much-maligned Frenchman put his talent on display. Pavard played a key role in stifling Ousmane Dembele, who was regarded as FC Barcelona’s most dangerous weapon entering the match.

Thomas Müller’s conversion of a chipped, looping “cross” from Lewandowski gave Bayern Munich an early lead. Anyone would be hard-pressed to say Müller hit the ball with any type of authority, but it was fitting that the Raumdeuter scored in a somewhat odd way for his 50th career Champions League goal.

THOMAS MULLER LOVES SCORING AGAINST BARCELONA pic.twitter.com/pV08jK2ptX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021

FC Barcelona’s early game plan to press Bayern Munich and look for a quick counterattack actually was somewhat successful for the first half hour, but eventually Bayern Munich’s talent, speed, and precision became just too much to handle for the Catalans.

Think about this…FC Barcelona could not control the game against Bayern Munich when the Bavarians started a double pivot of Jamal Musiala and Corentin Tolisso.

Leroy Sane’s goal was a long-range stunner. I mean…what…a…hit. On the night, it was odd, because Sane found himself in several advantageous positions to score, but only hit his most difficult attempt. Regardless, his growth as a player outweighs a couple of misses:

Alphonso Davies worked his magic on the left-side of the field to set up Musiala for Bayern Munich’s third goal. Musiala did an admirable job of filling in for Leon Goretzka in the central midfield. The kid can now play anywhere across the front line and in the central midfield. Why not just give him a run at right-back/right-wing back spot at this point. He can do it all:

ALPHONSO DAVIES FINDS JAMAL MUSIALA TO MAKE IT 3 pic.twitter.com/SIUwpizsX9 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021

Kingsley Coman had another excellent this match. The Frenchman is certainly doing all he can to up his value heading into the summer.

I was a big proponent of having “ghost games” in 2020 because we needed sports to some life into a “Tiger King” world, but man, seeing all of those empty seats was, well, sad. It’s been almost two years and we are still treading water in this pandemic.

Overall, the game normally would not be anything to write home about, but when you get a chance to boot FC Barcelona from the Champions League, it is a big deal. Now, Bayern Munich needs to maintain focus and finish off the Hinrunde in a strong manner.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick seems poised to take advantage of FC Barcelona’s financial issues and could make a play for midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong:

As reported by El Nacional, Manchester United are looking for a midfield reinforcement. Frenkie de Jong is therefore at the top of coach Ralf Rangnick’s list. It was only in 2019 that de Jong moved from Ajax Amsterdam to the Catalans for a transfer fee of 86 million euros. According to the Mirror , Manchester United are ready to pay 55 million euros for the Dutchman. It remains to be seen whether de Jong will leave the financially troubled club from Barcelona. Barca coach Xavi recently declared the 24-year-old not for sale.

De Jong has also been linked to Bayern Munich, among other clubs.

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge indicted that he would sign Lautaro Martinez is he was still calling the shots at the club:

On whether there are any Inter players he’d sign: “Lautaro Martinez. He is very good, but since I still have a bit of Inter in my heart I have always tried not to buy Nerazzurri players.” And the former striker and CEO also gave his Scudetto predictions, stating that “I hope Inter do it, but I also really appreciate Spalletti’s Napoli. If I were among the rivals, I would not underestimate Juventus: they started badly, but they will recover.”

Liverpool is reportedly scoping Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham:

Liverpool FC is looking for a midfield reinforcement. According to the Mirror , Jürgen Klopp’s team is in pole position for a commitment from Jude Bellingham. The Reds are therefore not the only club that would like to sign the young BVB star. Manchester United is also closely monitoring the 18-year-old’s situation. A transfer fee of 105 million euros should be in the room.

Bellingham, of course, is just coming off being in some hot water in Germany for comments he made about referee Felix Zwayer.

RB Leipzig is reportedly going to hire former Schalke 04 boss Domenico Tedesco as its new coach:

Domenico Tedesco will be the new coach of RB Leipzig. Corresponding reports from Sky and Bild coincide with information from kicker. However, the club has yet to confirm the appointment. Tedesco (36), who coached Erzgebirge Aue and Schalke 04 among others in Germany, most recently coached Russian record champions Spartak Moscow until May. In the summer, he resigned from his post “for family reasons.” Leipzig had parted ways with previous coach Jesse Marsch on Sunday. Tedesco’s name was mentioned from the beginning of speculation about a successor for the U.S. American.

Tedesco is looking to go on a bit of a redemption tour and it will be interesting to see if he can get RB Leipzig back to its previous heights, while redeeming his reputation in the process.

FC Barcelona wants Chelsea FC stars Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but Thomas Tuchel might not want to let the players go:

FC Barcelona is looking for reinforcements and has also asked Chelsea FC. According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, those responsible for the blues are said to have given the green light to two personal details. It should be about Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, who are only supplementary players at Thomas Tuchel. A loan would therefore not be unrealistic. But the coach of the Blues should spoil the game and speak out against a weakening of his squad. Therefore, the negotiations are currently on hold. Barca find themselves in a transfer dilemma. The club desperately needs reinforcements to save the season but has little money to spare. There seems to be no solution to the Stamford Bridge.

It was #TimoTime on Wednesday against Zenit. Werner had two goals in Chelsea’s 3-3 draw in the Champions League. Hopefully, Werner can find his way back to Germany after this season.