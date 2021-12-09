Moving up the corporate ladder: Bayern Munich get a new technical director and vice-president of sports business

After Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness left positions with direct influence, Bayern Munich has been going through a lot of internal reconstructions.

We saw a couple of familiar faces promoted and were granted a greater role in the club’s decision-making. And today, Bayern Munich announced on their official website that the former head of scouting, Marco Neppe, will become the club’s new technical director.

Besides Neppe, Dr. Michael Gerlinger has been appointed as the new vice-president of sports business and competitions. He previously worked as the director for human resources, legal and institutional relations.

Bayern’s CEO, Oliver Kahn had this to say: “Marco Neppe and Michael Gerlinger have been doing valuable work for FC Bayern for many years. Both will be able to contribute their expertise even better in the future in their newly created positions. Michael’s experience, knowledge, and network are of great importance to FC Bayern, both in the areas of association work at the international level and in economic and sporting matters. Marco will be given even more responsibility in his area as technical director. He has earned this through his work, competence, and development over past years.”

When it comes to Neppe, he will work on squad planning, as well as the administrative tasks related to the men’s first team. He’ll keep working for scouting, but will have more extensive support than before in all strategic matters.

Gerlinger will become one of Bayern’s main contacts with international associations, such as ECA, FIFA, and UEFA. He’ll also take charge of some newly defined fields of activity in the organization of commercial areas of sport.