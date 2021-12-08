Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win against Barcelona

Jersey swap: Memphis Depay

Barcelona didn’t have a good match at all. They tried to hurt Bayern Munich, but every attempt wasn’t good enough to defeat Manuel Neuer on the goal. One of the few players who tried to do something, at least in front of Bayern’s goal, was Memphis Depay. He was physical and often applied pressure on Bayern’s backline. If other Barca’s attacking players tried to do the same, maybe the outcome for them would be slightly different.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

A dominant performance from the Canadian left wing-back. He covered a lot of ground today on his left flank, and as usual — terrorized Barca’s right-wing. It seems to me that Davies was organized a bit better today than in his previous matches. Although we usually rate him mainly for his attacking contributions, today, he was more willing to track back fast and defend Bayern’s goal. He managed to grab an assist today, in a similar fashion as he did in 2019. He could have had a few more assists, but luck wasn’t on his side.

Der Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Finally, a start from Musiala! The last time the youngster started a match was against Hoffenheim, back in October. Now, Musiala has shown why Julian Nagelsmann should rely more on him. Jamal was impressive in today’s match, even without the goal he scored. He was very natural at Goretzka’s usual position. He was even better than Tolisso, who plays that position his whole career. Hopefully, we’ll see more of Musiala in the coming weeks, especially now, that Bayern has a four-point lead in the Bundesliga.

Der Bomber: Thomas Muller

The Bavarian living legend is in great form — especially against Barcelona. He managed to score eight against them throughout his career, and that makes Barca his favorite victim in the Champions League. The Raumdeuter also scored his 50th goal in the most prestigious club competition, and he made history. His performance today was as usual — brilliant! Needless to say, he covered a lot of ground today. As Leon Goretzka didn’t play, and Jamal Musiala played instead of him, Muller covered a lot of the midfield. On some occasions he was at Bayern’s penalty box, helping his defenders and waiting for Davies to return to his position. Stellar performance from Thomas!

Meister of the Match: Kingsley Coman

Another great performance from Kingsley Coman! Very nice to see him maintaining his form for a longer period, as other Bayern’s wingers have stagnated a bit lately. What is very interesting for me is the current difference between Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman. Sane, even when he is mediocre (as he was today), he still manages to score goals, but when Coman plays incredibly well, scoring goals isn’t guaranteed. But, Coman’s value lies somewhere else. When Coman is in form, he makes the whole team play somehow better. He ups the speed, dribbles, and overall flair of Bayern’s attacks. Tonight he was definitely one of the most energetic players on the pitch and helped Bayern in a lot of ways. He also got the assist when Leroy Sane scored.