Report: FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest wants Bayern Munich move

According to a report from El Nacional, FC Barcelona right-back and USMNT player Sergino Dest is worried about his future in Catalonia and would like to transfer to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians, of course, had a long flirtation with Dest prior to his move to FC Barcelona:

Sergiño Dest has been one of the big losers at Barça after the departure of Ronald Koeman. With the Dutchman on the bench he was an undisputed starter, and he played absolutely everything, either as a winger, or even as an extreme skill. The ex-coach of Benfica, Valencia, Everton or Southampton had full confidence in the 21-year-old player, and he showed it in every match. Dest does not have the confidence of Xavi Hernandez. Dest is thinking about leaving, and everything indicates that he will be a substitute in the next games, starting with Bayern. Sergiño has contacted the Germans in recent weeks, to convey his intention to leave Barça, and start a new adventure elsewhere. And he hopes that Julian Nagelsmann is interested in opening the door for him.

In exchange for Dest, FC Barcelona is rumored to want €30 million.