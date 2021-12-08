FC Barcelona’s Gerard Pique and Xavi are wary of “worst possible opponents” Bayern Munich

When FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique looks at the current state of his club, it is easy for him to see the difference between the Catalans and Bayern Munich as the team prepares for a huge showdown with the Bavarians.

“The running of the club, it’s as simple as that,” Pique said as captured by ESPN. “We are playing for our lives. We can reaffirm to ourselves that we can compete in Europe’s top competition. The last two games against Bayern didn’t go as we hoped, but that’s in the past. We could be here for hours talking about the situation we’re in, but we have to focus on the present and the future.”

Pique, though, is not lacking confidence in his team due to some recent improvements.

“We’re seeing things now — such as recovering the ball high, pressing after losing the ball, intensity, hunger — that are necessary to win trophies. From there, goals and performances will arrive, but it doesn’t change overnight,” Pique said.

Similarly, FC Barcelona manager Xavi knows his squad is in a tough spot.

“Bayern are one of the worst opponents we could face,” Xavi said. “They are one of the best teams in the world and we’re playing at their ground. It will be extremely difficult. If we win, we’re through, which means it’s a final. History says that we have never won in Munich, but records are there to be broken and we can’t wait for the game to start.”