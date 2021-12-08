Bayern Munich Alumni: Javi Martinez offers FC Barcelona plan to beat Bayern Munich — even if he thinks it will be difficult

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez is not sure if he will be able to watch the Champions League match between his old club and FC Barcelona because he has to wake up early tomorrow, but he thinks he has some insight into how the Catalans might be able to knock off the Bavarians.

“In soccer everything is possible. We’re talking about Barça, although they face the best team in the world right now... it could be decisive that Bayern are qualified and want to rest some players who have already played a lot of minutes and matches in such a tight schedule,” Martinez told Mundo Deportivo.

As for what Barca needs to be wary of, Martinez knows there is a laundry list, but also said there would be an opening for the Catalans to exploit.

“Their verticality and speed, especially on the wings, and the spaces that Müller creates with his runs and positioning. They attack with a lot of players and the full-backs get into the box many times per game. You have to make a huge effort to keep up with these surges for the whole game,” Martinez said. “Attacking with so many players means there’s space at the back. With a quick and precise transition you can create danger for Bayern, although the defenders are very fast and have a lot of defensive quality.”