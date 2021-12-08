 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bayern Munich Alumni: Javi Martinez offers FC Barcelona plan to beat Bayern Munich — even if he thinks it will be difficult

Can FC Barcelona pull off an upset and stay alive in the Champions League?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen Doha Training Camp - Day 5 Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez is not sure if he will be able to watch the Champions League match between his old club and FC Barcelona because he has to wake up early tomorrow, but he thinks he has some insight into how the Catalans might be able to knock off the Bavarians.

“In soccer everything is possible. We’re talking about Barça, although they face the best team in the world right now... it could be decisive that Bayern are qualified and want to rest some players who have already played a lot of minutes and matches in such a tight schedule,” Martinez told Mundo Deportivo.

As for what Barca needs to be wary of, Martinez knows there is a laundry list, but also said there would be an opening for the Catalans to exploit.

“Their verticality and speed, especially on the wings, and the spaces that Müller creates with his runs and positioning. They attack with a lot of players and the full-backs get into the box many times per game. You have to make a huge effort to keep up with these surges for the whole game,” Martinez said. “Attacking with so many players means there’s space at the back. With a quick and precise transition you can create danger for Bayern, although the defenders are very fast and have a lot of defensive quality.”

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: 2021 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 13 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...