Let’s do this: “Knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League would be a great milestone”

Bayern Munich and Benfica are aiming to make history.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Benfica v Sporting CP - Portugese Primeira Liga Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

When it comes down to knocking FC Barcelona out of the Champions League, Bayern Munich and Benfica are brothers-in-arms.

Only a two-pronged effort from the clubs can knock the Catalans out of Europe’s top competition and Benfica boss Jorge Jesus is expecting Bayern Munich to take care of its part of the bargain.

Jesus, however, knows his own squad also needs to play up to its potential for Barca to be banished to the Europa League.

“Do I believe that Bayern will beat Barcelona? Of course I do. Barcelona are a great team, but Bayern are better. Playing in Munich, I think Bayern will want to win and will put their best players on the pitch, but let’s not forget we have to beat Dynamo,” said Benfica Jorge Jesus (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League would be a great milestone in my career as a coach. They have not been out of the group stage for 18 years in a row. It’s our goal.”

