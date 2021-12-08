Hit hard by COVID-19, Choupo-Moting likely out until the new year

After scoring goals at a stunning rate off the bench, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was stopped not by opposing defenders, but by the global COVID-19 pandemic. In quarantine since at least November 21, Choupo tested positive for the virus on the 24th. Now Bild reports that the popular striker was knocked flat by the virus for over a week with severe symptoms (Bild).

The good news is that Choupo is recovering and out of quarantine. But he will probably not be available to play until the second half of the season begins in January 2022. In light of the severity of his case, Choupo will not begin fitness training for another seven to ten days.

Julian Nagelsmann stated on Tuesday, “He still has a few problems that do not let him train yet.” Choupo will be reexamined next week.

Teammate Joshua Kimmich, meanwhile, may be released from quarantine on Wednesday, but he will not be available against FC Barcelona. Nagelsmann was equally unsure about Saturday against Mainz. Nagelsmann said, “He’s raring at the bit, of course. But we have to see what’s sensible so as not to jeopardize his health.”