Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s the final game of this year’s Champions League group stage. In any other year, Bayern Munich facing Barcelona at the Allianz Arena would be a spectacle that brings the rest of football to a standstill. This year, however, the game’s pedigree is a little muted, mainly because Bayern have nothing but pride to play for, and Barca are in deep distress.

Julian Nagelsmann says he wants to field his best XI for this match. That’s easier said than done — while he can count on the likes of Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski, key players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka remain sidelined. Barcelona, meanwhile, have a new coach. Xavi Hernandez, their midfield legend, has returned to the club to steer it out of the depths of mediocrity. He says he wants his team to take the game to Bayern, and he’ll likely unleash all the tools he has at his disposal to make it happen.

With Bayern lacking in both manpower and motivation, can they fend off the Catalans? Can Alphonso Davies keep Ousmane Dembele at bay? Can Robert Lewandowski score past the imperious Ronald Araujo? We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

