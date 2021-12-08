Bayern Munich wants to re-sign Gabriel Vidovic, but he has other suitors

Bayern Munich II attacker Gabriel Vidovic has been one of the most impressive youngsters on campus this season as he has racked up 12 goals and seven assists in 20 games.

The Croatia U-21 international’s performance has earned him rave reviews on Säbener Straße, but other Bundesliga clubs are also taking notice — and might offer the youngster a pathway to the first team that has far less obstacles than Vidovic will encounter at Bayern Munich (Fussball Transfers):

In the Bundesliga top game at Borussia Dortmund (3: 2) last Saturday, it should have happened: Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann planned junior Gabriel Vidovic for the first time for the professional squad, but the 18-year-old offensive player injured himself in training. The fact that Nagelsmann explicitly pointed this out to press representatives could be a clue. Because, according to ‘kicker’, the Bavarians want to extend the home-grown contract, which is still dated until 2023. No wonder: 19 points scorer (twelve goals, seven assists) in 20 regional league games are impressive. But the competition never sleeps either. As the ‘kicker’ reports, other Bundesliga clubs have also become aware of Vidovic, who last made his debut for Croatia’s U21 and U19 national teams. There is talk of “serious interest.” Which Bayern competitors are involved remains open for the time being.

The whispers started a month ago, but now they are growing louder and the 18-year-old will certainly have options to leave Bayern Munich. Right now, Vidovic is showing the kind of potential be that rare breakthrough player that could make his way to the first team on Säbener Straße. Can the Bavarians hold off the other German clubs long enough for that to happen?