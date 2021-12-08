Bayern Munich extend Ivana Rudelić through 2023

Bayern Munich have signed Ivana Rudelić to a one year contract extension through 2023. Rudelić’s current deal runs expires at the end of the season. The 29-year-old forward has been out since March after suffering an ACL tear. She hasn’t returned to the field yet this season.
The Croatian international played with Bayern from 2008-2014 before leaving to play for USV Jena and Bayer Leverkusen. She returned to Munich in January of this year, only appearing in five matches before picking up her injury.
Bianca Rech, Bayern Sporting Director, had the following to say about Rudelić:
“Ivana suffered the injury very soon after moving from Leverkusen to Munich. It was very important to us to give Ivana enough time after her return next year to get back to work with the team. Her strengths are certainly the versatility in the offensive area. She can hold almost any position and can sweep a team away with her temperament. The rehab is currently going according to plan and we hope to see Ivana back on the field during the second half of the season.”
IVANA IS HERE TO STAY! ✍️— FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) December 6, 2021
Der #FCBayern und Ivana Rudelić haben bis 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ verlängert: https://t.co/MSsoYnb0Wb#MiaSanMia ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bpU2bbAzGS
Loading comments...