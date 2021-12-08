Bayern Munich extend Ivana Rudelić through 2023

Bayern Munich have signed Ivana Rudelić to a one year contract extension through 2023. Rudelić’s current deal runs expires at the end of the season. The 29-year-old forward has been out since March after suffering an ACL tear. She hasn’t returned to the field yet this season.

The Croatian international played with Bayern from 2008-2014 before leaving to play for USV Jena and Bayer Leverkusen. She returned to Munich in January of this year, only appearing in five matches before picking up her injury.

Bianca Rech, Bayern Sporting Director, had the following to say about Rudelić: