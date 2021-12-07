Agent Pini Zahavi’s involvement could complicate Bayern Munich’s plan to extend Robert Lewandowski

A week has passed since sports journalists from around the world asked Robert Lewandowski “we know you’re sensational and all that but where is your European title for Poland?” It still feels like yesterday mostly because people haven’t stopped talking about what they consider a “robbery” and also because Lewandowski gets asked about the Ballon D’Or in almost every single interview even today.

Although, that’s not the reason why the Poland international’s name keeps popping up in the Bayern Munich front office. The management is very keen on extending the striker’s contract until 2025, according to Abendzeitung. Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Kahn and Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžič travelling to Paris as Lewandowski picked up his “striker of the year award” was the club’s way of letting the player know how deeply they appreciate him.

Kahn is believed to play a very big role in the negotiations as Salihamidžič is currently not on good terms with Pini Zahavi, the striker’s agent. The cracks in the relationship between Zahavi and Brazzo started to widen during the contract negotiations of David Alaba last year. And with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge gone, Kahn is expected to steer the ship and act as the master mediator.

Further details on how and when the club plans on initiating the negotiations will be available in the coming months.