Romano: Bayern Munich to join BVB, Liverpool, FC Barcelona, and Juventus in pursuit of Gladbach’s Denis Zakaria

All signs are pointing to Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria taking his talents to Borussia Dortmund, but Bayern Munich is set to make a last-ditch effort to sign the player per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Zakaria, who has been loosely linked to the Bavarians at several points over the past two seasons, will see his contract with Die Fohlen expire in 2022, which has ramped up Gladbach’s awareness that it must sell him now rather than risk losing him for free in the summer:

Denis Zakaria has received many approaches in the last weeks, out of contract in 2022. He recently changed his agent - Bayern have joined the race, also Liverpool asked for information since he’s with Hasan Cetinkaya. #transfers



Juventus and Barça still interested. Open race. pic.twitter.com/UfMrr0AOWs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2021

Bayern Munich’s renewed interest in Zakaria is curious. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are cemented starters, but there have been some some cracks in the squad’s midfield foundation.

As of the last report on the matter, Kimmich was not vaccinated against COVID-19, which puts the team in a precarious position give the Germany international could be susceptible to missing extended periods of time. Goretzka, for all of his qualities, seems to be inching toward the status of being “injury prone.”

With Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, and Michael Cuisance all on the “for sale” list, Bayern Munich will absolutely need bodies for the depth chart, but Zakaria would seem to be too talented — and desired by too many other clubs — to jump to Bayern Munich, only to be a bench player like Marcel Sabitzer did.

Regardless, the potential lack of depth could absolutely give Bayern Munich more than enough reason to make a play for Zakaria. Per Romano, Juventus, Liverpool, and FC Barcelona are also interested.