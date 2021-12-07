Germany international Karim Adeyemi passes on FC Barcelona move

Germany international and Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi has been linked to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona, Paris-Saint Germain, and Liverpool among others, but it looks like the attacker might be crossing at least one of those suitors off the list.

Adeyemi has reportedly passed at transferring to FC Barcelona on the eve of the Catalan club’s big Champions League tilt at the Allianz Arena per Fussball Transfers:

The move to FC Barcelona is apparently too early for Karim Adeyemi. According to ‘Sky’, the 19-year-old and those around him gave the Catalans a basket. Rather, the teenager wants to advance his development through a transfer to the German Bundesliga. “Of course I also have a goal: I want the next stage of my career to take place at a top club,” the offensive player told Tuttosport last week. The lightning-fast left-footer could take a similar path as his Salzburg predecessor Erling Haaland — and possibly follow the Norwegian again. According to Sky, Borussia Dortmund is still the favorite to sign the coveted youngster. The contract of the three-time DFB national player runs until 2024. The Dortmund transfer offer for Adeyemi is reportedly 35 million euros and was reportedly better endowed than the offer from Barcelona . In addition to BVB, RB Leipzig and FC Bayern chances were calculated within the Bundesliga.

Adeyemi’s potential move to Borussia Dortmund looks closer and closer to being a done deal and the youngster would be one more potent attacker in the mix for BVB.